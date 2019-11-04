Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

