Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFIE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 2,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,324. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

