Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,779,270,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,085,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after acquiring an additional 568,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

PGR stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,593. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

