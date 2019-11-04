Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0216 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and LBank. Project Pai has a market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $986,539.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.03 or 0.05780373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000999 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014521 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045327 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,631,356,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,907,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, BitForex, LBank, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

