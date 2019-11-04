ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $71.17

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.73, but opened at $71.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $72.44, with a volume of 12,213,392 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

