ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.41

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 89114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2,953.8% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 256,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 248,470 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 798.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 21.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.