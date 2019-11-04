ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2,953.8% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 256,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 248,470 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 224,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 181,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000.

SDS stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

