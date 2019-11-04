Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. 45,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,120. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at $252,549,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

