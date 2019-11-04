Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $120,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,551 shares of company stock valued at $457,737. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.