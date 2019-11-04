Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial Inc Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FNF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,201,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,615.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,213 shares of company stock worth $28,390,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

