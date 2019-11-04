Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

NYSE EXP opened at $94.71 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

