Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the game software company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,376. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 55.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,461 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $125,913,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

