Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

CRUS stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

