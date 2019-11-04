Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issued By Svb Leerink

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $109.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.15%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $267,918.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,179.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,862 shares of company stock valued at $552,422. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $24,934,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth $24,616,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CONMED by 346.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $6,736,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

