Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Issued By First Analysis

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. First Analysis analyst H. Smith expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. MiX Telematics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIXT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MIXT opened at $12.78 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 55.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3,375.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

