QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QAD were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in QAD by 150.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.04. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $48,874.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,438,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,265,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $32,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,422,095 shares in the company, valued at $185,727,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,787 shares of company stock worth $3,280,868. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QADA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

