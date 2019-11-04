Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Set at $110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a $110.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. 4,362,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $101.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at $334,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 755.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 467,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 879.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $20,590,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 61.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

