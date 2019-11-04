Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $329,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,055,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.