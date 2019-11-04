Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 726 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.27 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,393 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

