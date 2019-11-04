Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $38,000 in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Williams Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 172,208 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.33. 439,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $788,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

