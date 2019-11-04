Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $43,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $227,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 44.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.46. 1,524,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,132. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

