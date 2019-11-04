Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $35,000 Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 363.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,461. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.35. Icon Plc has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

