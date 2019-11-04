Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $40,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,332,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Graco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

GGG traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. 13,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,216. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

