Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $4,378,376. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 161,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,942. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.