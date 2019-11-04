Rankingball Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,815.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1,815.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

