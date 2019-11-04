Raymond James Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.79.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 221,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,756. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 63.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.