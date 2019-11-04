Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 561.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 138,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,622. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

