RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ RP opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.25. RealPage has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $12,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,188,129.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 12,863.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.