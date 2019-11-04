RealPage (RP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect RealPage to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RealPage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $61.51 on Monday. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $1,768,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

