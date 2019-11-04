Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83, RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY19 guidance to $3.29-3.34 EPS.

O traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.16. 3,114,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,900. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

