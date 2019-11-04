Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HUYA (HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2019 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

10/22/2019 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

10/17/2019 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

10/16/2019 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

9/26/2019 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

9/17/2019 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2019 – HUYA is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HUYA traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $24.85. 2,676,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,895. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 248.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after buying an additional 4,642,652 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,918,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,128,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

