Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $34.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 12,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $395.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

