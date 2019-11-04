ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,658.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Upbit. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $84,658.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00777881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003309 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

