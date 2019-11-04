Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of RBC traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

