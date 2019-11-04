Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $677,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,105.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

