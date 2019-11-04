Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.