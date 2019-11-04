Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 5,803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

ChipMOS Technologies Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.