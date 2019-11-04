Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.09. 27,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,820. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $156,423.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $761,612.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 354,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,430 shares of company stock worth $30,778,646. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

