Renaissance Group LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. 72,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.43 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,380,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $2,287,695.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,108,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,573,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,782 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

