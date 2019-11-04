Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,419 ($44.68).

RSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Renishaw stock traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,992 ($52.16). 95,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,724 ($61.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,610.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,857.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

