Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 3D Systems Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the 3D printing company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.06. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9,413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

