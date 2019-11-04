Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Facebook (FB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently:

11/1/2019 – Facebook was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $235.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $247.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Facebook was given a new $231.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Facebook had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/18/2019 – Facebook was given a new $231.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Facebook was given a new $242.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Facebook was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2019 – Facebook was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Summit Redstone. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.93. The stock had a trading volume of 495,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

