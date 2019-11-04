Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 13,275 Shares

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

