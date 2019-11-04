Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Synovus Financial worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,725. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Evercore ISI raised Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

