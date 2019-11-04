Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of Globus Medical worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $53.10. 15,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

