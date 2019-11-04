Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.40% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $434.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

