Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,574 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of STI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.45. 33,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.