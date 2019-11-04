Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 38 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Chemed worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total transaction of $1,252,493.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $4.30 on Monday, reaching $415.47. The company had a trading volume of 87,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.99. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

