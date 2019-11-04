Reviewing Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SECOM LTD/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SECOM LTD/ADR and Pax Global Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SECOM LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Pax Global Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SECOM LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pax Global Technology has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SECOM LTD/ADR and Pax Global Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SECOM LTD/ADR 8.31% 7.39% 4.71% Pax Global Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SECOM LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pax Global Technology does not pay a dividend. SECOM LTD/ADR pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SECOM LTD/ADR and Pax Global Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SECOM LTD/ADR $9.18 billion 2.18 $807.98 million $0.96 23.90 Pax Global Technology $375.49 million 1.08 N/A N/A N/A

SECOM LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pax Global Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SECOM LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SECOM LTD/ADR beats Pax Global Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical and home nursing services, and consulting and support services for physicians; caregivers to assist with personal hygiene and other daily activities; housekeeping services; electronic medical report system for home medical care; remote image diagnosis support services; robots that enable people with impaired upper body mobility to eat with minimal assistance; residences for seniors; and health care club services. Further, it offers fire, cancer treatment, and automobile insurance products, as well as hospital referrals and treatment related consulting services; geographic information services; and data center, disaster response, information security, and cloud-based services. Additionally, the company develops and sells condominiums and suites; leases and manages real estate properties; sells security, medical, water-treatment, and air-conditioning equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and offers electrical engineering, employment agency, general office, credit, printing, software development, lifestyle support, and car maintenance services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pax Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards. The company also develops and sells consumer activated devices and contactless devices, as well as E-payment terminal software; and provides after-sales services. In addition, it provides payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. The company sells its E-payment terminal solutions for the mobile and other payment solutions, services, and/or platforms. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.