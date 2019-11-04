Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) vs. Baozun (NYSE:BZUN) Critical Survey

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolve Group and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Baozun 0 0 5 0 3.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.63, indicating a potential upside of 100.68%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $58.05, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Baozun.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $784.38 million 3.46 $39.23 million $0.66 66.20

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Baozun 5.05% 14.50% 7.08%

Summary

Baozun beats Revolve Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

